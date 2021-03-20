Look: Someone made a shrine to Brad Stevens at Indiana

Someone at Indiana really wants to lure Brad Stevens as the school’s new head coach.

Lots of speculation has linked the Boston Celtics coach to the vacant Indiana job, which has raised the hopes of some segments of the Hoosiers’ fanbase. Take whoever did this in front of Assembly Hall who is clearly very fixated on the idea.

And there is a makeshift shrine for Brad Stevens in front of Assembly Hall — someone wants him to be the next Hoosiers coach, don’t they? #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/EQNHoF05qM — Rachel Lenzi (@rachelmlenzi) March 20, 2021

To be fair, the appeal is obvious. Stevens is an Indiana native, and he took Butler to the championship game 11 years ago. Combine that with his NBA success and it’s clear why he’s so appealing.

There’s just one problem: Stevens has made clear where he stands on this job, and it’s not going to make whoever set this shrine up happy. You can’t fault the effort, though.