Bronny James lands notable new NIL deal

October 17, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Dec 11, 2021; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Sierra Canyon High School guard Bronny James looks on against Perry High School at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Just days after turning 18 years old, Bronny James is already making the most of it.

Nick DePaula of ESPN reported Monday that the Sierra Canyon High School guard Bronny has signed an NIL deal with Beats by Dre, becoming their very first high school athlete NIL signing. The deal is also particularly fitting as Bronny’s father LeBron was Beats’ first-ever athlete signing back in 2008.

The timing of the news coincided with the release of a new Beats commercial starring both Bronny and LeBron.

Bronny, a four-star prospect who stands 6-foot-2, will graduate from high school in the spring. While he has not made a decision on college decision yet, there are several heavy-hitters who have been linked to Bronny.

The deal with Beats is the second NIL deal that Bronny has landed recently. Earlier in October, he scored another NIL deal that hits very close to home.

Bronny James
