Bruce Pearl makes funny recruiting pitch after beating Kentucky

Bruce Pearl has the Auburn Tigers riding high, and he did not miss his chance to sell anyone watching on the merits of his school after Saturday’s big win.

Auburn beat Kentucky 80-71 at home on Saturday to move to 18-1 on the season and seize control of the SEC. Pearl was in classic form throughout, but never more than in his postgame interview with CBS. The Auburn coach extolled the virtues of his program, ending with an appeal directly into the camera: Auburn isn’t just a football school, but an “everything school.”

"We're a football school BUT WE'RE ALSO AN EVERYTHING SCHOOL." Bruce Pearl and @AuburnMBB are enjoying this one 😂 pic.twitter.com/UNyOdbiHeP — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 22, 2022

That man knew right where the camera was and when to turn directly to it in order to make his pitch. You can’t teach that kind of ability.

Pearl has been a polarizing figure throughout his career, but there’s no doubt he brings excitement wherever he goes. Auburn is reaping the benefits of that right now. Besides, who wouldn’t want to play for this guy?