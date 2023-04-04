Caitlin Clark shares message to fans after Iowa’s season ends

Caitlin Clark shared a message to her fans following Iowa’s 102-85 loss to LSU in the women’s basketball national championship game on Sunday in Dallas.

Clark showed gratitude to her fans and expressed pride about representing Iowa via a tweet she sent.

Thank you to all who have supported us on this magical run… I am lucky to wear Iowa across my chest and represent our state🤍 I love these girls to death and could not be more proud of all we accomplished this szn🖤🖤 Go hawks always🙏🏻🐤 — Caitlin Clark (@CaitlinClark22) April 3, 2023

Clark scored 30 points and had 8 assists in her Hawkeyes’ loss to the Tigers. For the season, the junior guard averaged 27.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 8.6 assists and 1.5 steals per game. She was the AP Player of the Year and made plenty of fans with her incredible play, including consecutive 41-point games in the NCAA Tournament.

Her Hawkeyes received a warm reception from the fans upon their return to campus on Monday.