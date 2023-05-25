Caleb Love linked to 3 notable schools after re-entering transfer portal

Caleb Love might not just be considering the East Coast as he makes a second go-around in the transfer portal.

According to a report Wednesday by Eric Bossi of 247 Sports, there are three particular schools that keep coming up in conversations with regard to Love. The three schools are Gonzaga, Arizona, and Texas.

The 21-year-old Love decided to transfer from North Carolina earlier this offseason after spending the last three years with the Tar Heels. He initially chose to go to Michigan but re-entered the transfer portal several days ago under unusual circumstances.

Gonzaga, Arizona, and Texas could all use the help at the guard position, especially from a potent scorer like Love who averaged a team-high 16.7 points per game last season. Gonzaga lost Julian Strawther and Malachi Smith to the NBA Draft as well as Dominick Harris and Hunter Sallis to the transfer portal. Arizona’s starting guard from last year also transferred, and Texas had a couple of guards of their own transfer out in Arterio Morris and Rowan Brumbaugh. Any of the three programs would surely love to have the former ACC All-Freshman selection Love (no pun intended, of course).