Monday, March 27, 2023

North Carolina’s top scorer decides to enter transfer portal

March 27, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Caleb Love looking on

Dec 30, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels guard Caleb Love (2) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Panthers at Petersen Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to their nightmare of a 2022-23 season, North Carolina now finds themselves asking, “Where did our Love go?”

Tar Heels guard Caleb Love announced in a post to social media on Monday that he is entering the transfer portal. Love said he is taking “some time with my family to re-evaluate what’s best for me to continue to grow as a player.”

Jeff Goodman of Stadium adds it was a “mutual parting of ways” between Love and UNC.

Love, 21, became a Tar Heels icon during his three seasons at Chapel Hill. He was their leading scorer in 2022-23 (with 16.7 points per game) and was also a hero for UNC during their run to the national championship game the season before. Love took over multiple games in that year’s tournament with his one-on-one shot creation, including a dagger three-pointer that downed archnemesis Duke in the Final Four.

But this season was a hapless one for the Tar Heels. They finished 20-13 (including just 11-9 in conference play) and missed the NCAA Tournament altogether. Now Love has become one of six UNC players (along with Puff Johnson, Justin McKoy, Dontrez Styles, Will Shaver, and Tyler Nickel) to enter the portal.

The Tar Heels did recently get a boost with the news that another key player is surprisingly returning for another season. But they will have to find their footing again without their best offensive threat in Love (on top of all the other players who are transferring).

