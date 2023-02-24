Chris Beard linked to 1 Power 5 head coach job

Former Texas coach Chris Beard may have a route back into a Power 5 job after one school’s decision on Friday.

Ole Miss fired head coach Kermit Davis on Friday after five seasons at the helm, opening up an SEC job ahead of the end of the regular season. Beard was quickly linked to the opening, with ESPN’s Jeff Borzello reporting that industry sources see the former Texas coach as a possible fit for the job.

As mentioned in here yesterday, FAU’s Dusty May is likely to be a candidate at Ole Miss, while industry sources have mentioned it as a landing spot for Chris Beard. Another name that could be in the mix is North Texas’ Grant McCasland. https://t.co/QwoeW6YaXK — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) February 24, 2023

Jeff Goodman of Stadium offered similar intel, though he added that Beard “will have to clear some significant hurdles” before being offered the position.

Beard was arrested in December and charged with assault over an alleged physical altercation with his fiancee. Texas suspended and later fired him in response to the allegations. Beard’s fiancee later said she had not intended for Beard to be arrested or prosecuted, and the charges against the coach were dropped last week.

Beard went 29-13 over parts of two seasons with Texas and has a 237-98 career record as a head coach.