Details emerge about alleged Chris Beard incident

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard was arrested on Monday after an alleged physical altercation with his fiancee, and police have since released some details about the incident.

According to court documents that were obtained by TMZ, Beard’s fiancee accused the 49-year-old of throwing her from a bed to the floor and choking her during an argument. The woman said she and Beard had been upset with each other for a couple of days over “relationship issues.” On Sunday night, the woman says she became upset with Beard so she took his reading glasses out of his hands and broke them.

The woman claims Beard got upset about the glasses and became physical with her. She told police he choked her at one point and then “moved his face within inches of her face” before the alleged assault stopped.

Police observed teeth marks and redness on the woman’s forearm. She also had an abrasion on her eyebrow, an abrasion on her leg and a cut on her thumb.

Beard was booked at the Travis County jail in Austin, Texas, and charged with Assault by Strangulation/Suffocation — Family Violence, a third degree felony. He has been suspended indefinitely by Texas.

Beard is in his second season as the head coach of the Longhorns. He was the head coach at Texas Tech from 2016-2021 before leaving the Red Raiders for their in-state rival. Texas, the No. 2 team in the nation, is off to a 7-1 start this season.