College basketball coach fired 1 year after Final Four run

One year after leading his team to the Final Four, Kevin Keatts is out of a job.

NC State confirmed Sunday that Keatts has been fired after eight seasons on the job. The move came at the end of a disappointing 12-19 season.

Keatts issued a statement thanking NC State and those who worked with him. He humorously concluded by saying he was “officially entering the portal.”

Mar 28, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Kevin Keatts speaks to the media during a practice day at American Airline Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

This certainly represents a rapid fall for Keatts. Last season, the Wolfpack made the NCAA Tournament as an 11 seed and made an unlikely run to the Final Four led in part by a memorable viral star. That run included upset wins over Marquette and Duke before NC State finally fell to Purdue in the national semifinal. However, the momentum did not carry over to this season. The Wolfpack’s 5-15 record in conference play was not even good enough to qualify for the ACC Tournament.

Overall, Keatts went 151-113 at NC State, and led the school to the NCAA Tournament on three occasions. He also guided the team to a pair of NIT quarterfinals. He hardly dominated, but he did show he could win with a major program, and will likely land on his feet elsewhere.