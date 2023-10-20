Crowd goes crazy as 5-star G Boogie Fland commits to Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats have landed a major recruit, and those in attendance for the announcement went nuts.

Boogie Fland, a 5-star guard out of Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., held his college commitment announcement on Friday. Fland had hats in front of him representing three schools: Alabama, Indiana and Kentucky. He picked up each hat. Then he stood up and ripped off his buttoned Letterman jacket to reveal a Kentucky shirt that he was wearing underneath. Those in attendance went nuts.

WATCH: Boogie Fland announces his commitment to Kentucky! #BBN Picks up every hat before unzipping his jacket to unveil a Kentucky shirt, then celebrating with his fellow classmates. (Via Stepinac Athletics) pic.twitter.com/Bij5twYfAc — Tristan Pharis (@TristanUda) October 20, 2023

Fland had also taken visits to North Carolina and Michigan, but it was Kentucky that he chose.

Fland is ranked by 247 Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 20 player in the country for the class of 2024. He and 4-star center Somto Cyril headline Kentucky’s 2024 recruiting class.

This is big news for Kentucky and its fans. The Wildcats went 22-12 last season and lost in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. They were upset by Saint Peter’s in the first round of the tourney the year before. They have been disappointing, and their fans are eager to see a turnaround.