Crying Utah State cheerleader goes viral during tournament loss

It only took a few hours of this year’s NCAA Tournament for a longstanding March Madness tradition to continue.

No. 10-seed Utah State lost their first-round game on Thursday to No. 7-seed Missouri. While Utah State held the lead with 9:30 left in the game, Missouri closed on a 27-14 run to put them away by a 76-65 final.

As Missouri was shooting free throws with a double-digit lead and just over one minute remaining in the game, the TNT broadcast showed a Utah State cheerleader crying on the sideline. The cheerleader was visibly emotional, lips quivering, and was even shown on the broadcast twice.

This Utah State cheerleader was going through it 😅 pic.twitter.com/Rqhpz3zBaZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 16, 2023

That is a sight that we see all too often during March Madness. A few years ago, it was a crying member of the Villanova band who went viral. And of course, who could forget the infamous crying Northwestern kid from the 2017 tournament?

Fo Utah State, led by former UMBC coach Ryan Odom, they still had a successful season overall, going 26-9 and finished second in the Mountain West Conference. At least the loss for the Aggies was not as demoralizing as this one was.