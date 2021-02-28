ESPN’s Dan Dakich deletes Twitter amid controversy over sexist remarks

ESPN college basketball broadcaster Dan Dakich is notorious for being one of the more outspoken commentators the network has calling games. It appears that he went too far this week, though.

Dakich was accused of making misogynistic remarks, as well as for allegedly doxing a Duke professor, as part of a debate over Jalen Johnson’s decision to opt out of the remainder of Duke’s basketball season. Dakich was among those who criticized Johnson for leaving the team, and criticism of some of his remarks led to a Twitter debate about student-athlete compensation. Dakich argued that student-athletes are compensated in non-financial ways, while others argued that the NCAA’s system is unfair and players are exploited by schools for money. Among those arguing with Dakich were Duke lecturer Nathan Kalman-Lamb and historian and podcast host Dr. Johanna Mellis.

On Wednesday, Dakich addressed the back-and-forth on his radio show, where he proceeded to make things worse for himself.

“I had somebody come at me. Buncha academics last night,” Dakich said, via Sean Keeley of Awful Announcing. “Two guys and a lady, right? Two guys and a lady came at me. And they said, ‘well, you’re yelling at student-athletes while they’re being exploited’ or something, and I said, look, maybe, but I…I was in the arena and you guys were sitting outside b—-ing. Now, remember, it was two girls…two men and one lady. Guess what that got called? Sexist. Be careful. I didn’t even realize, I just said b—-ing because it’s what people do. It’s what everybody does, everybody just b—-es. But that’s sexist apparently because I said b—-ing and a lady was in the conversation. And I said outside the arena, and then she wanted to, quote, go at in the pool. Well, if you go at it in a pool, that’s a public place and then I’m gonna have to get divorced, and then it’s just gonna be a problem.”

According to Ian Kennedy of CKSN.ca, Dakich also proceeded to refer to Kalman-Lamb as a “d-bag,” insult his appearance, and then spelled out his name for his listeners.

Dakich’s radio remarks only served to attract more criticism, and some, including Kalman-Lamb, suggested that ESPN should take action against Dakich.

On Sunday, Dakich abruptly deactivated his Twitter account. At the same time, ESPN told The Big Lead in a statement that the network was “taking this matter very seriously and are in the process of looking into it.”

Dakich has never been shy about courting controversy. He’s even gotten into it with a big-name college basketball coach about things he’s said, and seems to genuinely relish the attention it brings. This time, however, it could have real consequences for his career.