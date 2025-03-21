Hunter Dickinson costs Kansas with horrible turnover in loss to Arkansas

Hunter Dickinson’s extended college career is ending in a whimper.

Dickinson and the Kansas Jayhawks lost their Round of 64 matchup against Arkansas on Thursday in what was a very exciting game. Arkansas surrendered an 11-point second-half lead, and Kansas rattled off a late 12-2 run to take a three-point advantage with three minutes remaining.

The Jayhawks had just secured the defensive rebound after a Razorbacks miss and had an opportunity to set their offense in the halfcourt and milk some clock in the process. But the Kansas center Dickinson got the ball above the three-point line and threw a comically bad pass intended for teammate Zeke Mayo.

Arkansas guard Boogie Fland tracked down the loose ball and got an easy bucket in transition. That trimmed the Kansas lead to just 67-66.

Hunter Dickinson with one of the worst passes that lead to the Arkansas run pic.twitter.com/n5rjjr06JB — Memes (@PardonMyMeme) March 21, 2025

Dickinson’s errant pass ended up being a real turning point. Arkansas scored five more points in succession after that and ended up winning the game 79-72.

For the seven-footer Dickinson, this was his fifth and final year of college eligibility. A two-time All-American, Dickinson played his first three seasons at Michigan before transferring over to Kansas (for his senior season and then his additional season of eligibility beyond that due to the COVID year).

Now 24 years old, Dickinson had become one of college basketball’s biggest villains, especially with his trash talk for opposing players and coaches alike. Thus, many will likely be relishing in the fact that Dickinson and Kansas are now out in the Round of 64.