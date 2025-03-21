ACC gets the meme treatment after rough first day at NCAA Tournament

The ACC got some rough meme treatment after their schools had a rough day in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

The ACC only got four teams into the tournament, and even one of those was a controversial selection. On Thursday, Louisville and Clemson, which both went 18-2 in ACC play, played their first-round games. They both lost.

Louisville was an 8-seed and lost 89-75 to 9-seed Creighton. Clemson was a 5-seed and lost 69-67 to 12-seed McNeese State, and they had to work hard to make it so close by the end.

Those schools going down led to some criticism of the ACC via social media.

Louisville and Clemson really putting on for the ACC🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/2Ha0okRGEy — Walker (@ownedby30) March 20, 2025

Louisville when not playing in the ACC… pic.twitter.com/7k6nDfiExV — Dave-O (@BigBlueNationD1) March 20, 2025

The “ACC” in the big 2025 pic.twitter.com/eBdkgJTBZc — Matthew Leb (@Leb_Zeppelins) March 20, 2025

The ACC is legitimately the worst conference in all of sports, absolutely needs to be relegated somehow. — Lando (@hoodielando_) March 20, 2025

The ACC has North Carolina and Duke playing on Friday and needs them to make the conference look a little better. It still doesn’t help that they lost both their teams in a matter of hours on the first day.