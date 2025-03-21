Larry Brown Sports

Brown Bag it, Baby

ACC gets the meme treatment after rough first day at NCAA Tournament

by Comments
LinkedInRedditThreadsWhatsApp

The ACC got some rough meme treatment after their schools had a rough day in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday.

The ACC only got four teams into the tournament, and even one of those was a controversial selection. On Thursday, Louisville and Clemson, which both went 18-2 in ACC play, played their first-round games. They both lost.

Louisville was an 8-seed and lost 89-75 to 9-seed Creighton. Clemson was a 5-seed and lost 69-67 to 12-seed McNeese State, and they had to work hard to make it so close by the end.

The ACC logo

Those schools going down led to some criticism of the ACC via social media.

The ACC has North Carolina and Duke playing on Friday and needs them to make the conference look a little better. It still doesn’t help that they lost both their teams in a matter of hours on the first day.

  • i want more great stories!

Sign up today for free and get the best sports content sent to your inbox.

You can unsubscribe anytime. For more details, review our Privacy Policy.

.
LBS iPhone App
Get the App

Get instantly notified of the most viral news stories via Google!