Fans were ruthless toward Dan Hurley after UConn lost

Fans were ruthless toward Dan Hurley and took great delight in seeing the coach’s UConn Huskies lose in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

UConn lost to Florida 77-75 in the second round of their West Region game at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, N.C. The defeat ended the Huskies’ bid to win a third straight championship, which is an outcome that seemed to please fans.

Many fans took delight in watching UConn lose and stuck it to Hurley with comments via X.

Why all the dislike for Hurley? First off, his teams have been really good, and it’s natural for fans to want to see good teams lose — just look at the Kansas City Chiefs. Secondly, Hurley isn’t shy about expressing how good he thinks he is, so fans probably don’t like that brashness. Third, Hurley gets on officials a lot, so fans don’t like his on-court behavior. Fourth, he turned down the Lakers job, so Lakers fans will probably always be happy about his team losing.

Hurley did acknowledge after the game that Florida was a “worthy opponent” and said there was honor in the way his Huskies went out.