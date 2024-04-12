Dan Hurley is not hiding how much he hates the transfer portal

Most college coaches are not big fans of the transfer portal. None are more vocal about it, however, than UConn’s Dan Hurley.

Hurley is leaning into the bit on social media, as Friday was his first day of access to the portal after his team’s national title win. The coach commemorated the occasion with a tremendous social media post showing him collapsed in a heap on the floor, with the caption “Day 1 in the portal…”

Day 1 in the portal… pic.twitter.com/Yv9u3CxjSI — Dan Hurley (@dhurley15) April 12, 2024

Hurley went all-out for the joke. There is even a quote written on the white board to reflect the situation: “Hard times create strong men, strong men create good times, good times create weak men, weak men create tough times.”

This is not the first time Hurley has demonstrated his contempt for the portal, as he offered up a great quote about it during the NCAA Tournament. For a school like UConn, keeping the roster intact and building a program can be made more difficult by the portal’s existence, which is presumably part of why he hates it.

One could argue the portal opening was not the worst thing that happened to Hurley on Friday. He might still disagree, though.