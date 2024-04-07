Dan Hurley has great motivation for keeping UConn’s season going

UConn coach Dan Hurley has one of the last two teams standing in college basketball, and he has quite the motivation for doing it.

At Sunday’s press conference prior to the national championship, Hurley was asked about keeping UConn motivated with a target on their back. The coach said his motivation was more about not having to deal with the transfer portal.

“My biggest motivation for the last two-to-three weeks is that I don’t want to deal with the portal s–t,” Hurley said, via Jeff Borzello of ESPN. “I can hide behind the fact that my season is still going on.”

Hurley is probably speaking on behalf of a lot of coaches. It can certainly be beneficial, as there are some talented players already in the portal. The other side, of course, is that one’s own players are also risks to look elsewhere. Hurley probably isn’t looking forward to that.

Hurley’s characteristic bluntness and honesty has made him extremely popular. It helps that he keeps on winning, and his Huskies are favored against Purdue to take home a second straight title.