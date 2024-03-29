Dan Hurley jokes about his wife Andrea not being on TV enough

Dan Hurley is as serious as can be during games, but the UConn head coach knows how to crack jokes once the game ends.

Hurley’s UConn Huskies obliterated San Diego State 82-52 in their Sweet 16 game of the NCAA Tournament at TD Garden in Boston, Mass. on Thursday night. The game was close for about six minutes before the Huskies pulled away for good.

As the game was being played, TBS kept showing Andrea Hurley, who is Dan’s wife. Dan was busy coaching and wouldn’t have known how frequently she was shown on TV, but he still was able to joke about the matter.

“My wife Andrea, who never gets enough TV time, by the way. It’s always others,” Hurley joked in his postgame interview with Andy Katz.

Then Hurley joked that Andrea would have to wash his lucky underwear for the team’s Elite Eight game on Saturday.

“She’s gotta get the hand-washer going to get these dragon underwear clean for a quick turnaround.”

https://x.com/awfulannouncing/status/1773528023184138536?s=20

Hurley is extremely superstitious and even brings a portable washer with him to cater to his clothes-washing needs for his lucky underwear.

UConn won last year’s national championship and is looking very much like a team ready to repeat as champions.