Chris Beard suspended by Texas for allegedly choking his fiancee

Chris Beard has been suspended by the University of Texas following his arrest on Monday morning for allegedly getting physical with his fiancee.

The school announced in a statement that Beard had been suspended without pay in response to the allegations he is facing.

Texas men’s basketball Chris Beard is suspended indefinitely pic.twitter.com/b5vb9Vhdtb — Anwar Richardson (@AnwarRichardson) December 12, 2022

Associate head coach Rodney Terry was serving as the team’s acting head coach on Monday night against Rice.

Austin Police received a call shortly after midnight Sunday night about an alleged disturbance.

“The caller reported the disturbance was no longer ongoing and one of the individuals had left the house. APD officers responded and located a woman who stated she had been assaulted and strangled by Christopher Michael Beard,” police said in a statement.

Beard was booked at the Travis County jail after being arrested for the alleged physical altercation with his fiancee. He was charged with Assault by Strangulation/Suffocation – Family Violence, a third degree felony.

Chris Beard remains silent as he exits the Travis County Jail. pic.twitter.com/R1m6yXnrr6 — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) December 12, 2022

Beard, 49, is in his second season as Texas’ head basketball coach.