 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, December 12, 2022

Chris Beard suspended by Texas for allegedly choking his fiancee

December 12, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Chris Beard in his booking photo

Texas basketball coach Chris Beard in a booking photo on Dec. 12, 2022. Photo shared by Austin Police Department

Chris Beard has been suspended by the University of Texas following his arrest on Monday morning for allegedly getting physical with his fiancee.

The school announced in a statement that Beard had been suspended without pay in response to the allegations he is facing.

Associate head coach Rodney Terry was serving as the team’s acting head coach on Monday night against Rice.

Austin Police received a call shortly after midnight Sunday night about an alleged disturbance.

“The caller reported the disturbance was no longer ongoing and one of the individuals had left the house. APD officers responded and located a woman who stated she had been assaulted and strangled by Christopher Michael Beard,” police said in a statement.

Beard was booked at the Travis County jail after being arrested for the alleged physical altercation with his fiancee. He was charged with Assault by Strangulation/Suffocation – Family Violence, a third degree felony.

Beard, 49, is in his second season as Texas’ head basketball coach.

Article Tags

Chris Beard
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus