Video: Dick Vitale shared emotional moment with crowd before Villanova-Baylor

Dick Vitale shared a really cool moment with the crowd prior to Sunday’s game between Villanova and Baylor.

Vitale, who is currently battling cancer, was on the call for the game in Waco and was introduced to the crowd pregame. He received a standing ovation that lasted over 30 seconds, and openly wept as he waved to the crowd.

.@DickieV was brought to tears hearing the Baylor-Villanova crowd cheer him on ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HsZb4pQvx0 — ESPN (@espn) December 13, 2021

The moment was similar to what Vitale experienced in his first game back on air in November. If anything, this might have been even more emotional considering it was the crowd paying tribute to the iconic college basketball broadcaster.

The 82-year-old Vitale announced his cancer diagnosis in October, and suggested his prognosis was fairly good. He certainly seems to be in top form as he continues working games while receiving treatment.