Video: Dick Vitale crying at start of UCLA-Gonzaga game on ESPN

Dick Vitale got emotional before the tip off in Tuesday night’s huge game between UCLA and Gonzaga.

Vitale announced in October that he had been diagnosed with cancer again. The 82-year-old began a course of treatment to fight the cancer. He has done well enough that he was cleared to travel and call Tuesday’s game in Las Vegas between the Bruins and Bulldogs.

Reflecting on the support he has received, and how happy he was to be able to call the game, Vitale cried while on air:

“I can’t believe I’m sitting here,” Vitale said. “This is really a big thrill for me.”

Vitale then went on to thank a number of people for supporting him and helping him overcome a difficult time.

For Dickie V, there’s no better medicine or therapy than getting to call a premier college basketball game.