Dick Vitale shares new unfortunate health update

June 28, 2024
by Grey Papke
Dick Vitale speaking into a microphone

Nov 23, 2021; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Basketball sportscaster Dick Vitale talks to the media before the start of a game between the UCLA Bruins and the Gonzaga Bulldogs at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN icon Dick Vitale shared an unfortunate update about his health on Friday.

Vitale revealed that more cancerous cells were found in a lymph node in his neck. He will undergo surgery on Tuesday and confidently predicted that he would “win this battle.”

Vitale has had several battles with cancer, and just recently appeared to be in the clear. The 85-year-old did not offer any update on whether he would be able to call college basketball games at the start of the season, though that is obviously a secondary concern to his health.

Vitale’s ESPN appearances have been more sporadic in recent years, both due to his cancer treatments and another health issue. He is still widely beloved in the college basketball world, though, and many will be rooting for him.

Dick Vitale
