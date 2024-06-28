Dick Vitale shares new unfortunate health update

ESPN icon Dick Vitale shared an unfortunate update about his health on Friday.

Vitale revealed that more cancerous cells were found in a lymph node in his neck. He will undergo surgery on Tuesday and confidently predicted that he would “win this battle.”

My report on the Biopsy of the Lymph Node in my neck has arrived & it is cancerous . With all the 🙏🙏🙏 I have received & the loving support of my family,friends & @espn colleagues I will win this battle .🙏🙏🙏 surgery on Tues. will be a success . Thanks for All the prayers. — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 28, 2024

Vitale has had several battles with cancer, and just recently appeared to be in the clear. The 85-year-old did not offer any update on whether he would be able to call college basketball games at the start of the season, though that is obviously a secondary concern to his health.

Vitale’s ESPN appearances have been more sporadic in recent years, both due to his cancer treatments and another health issue. He is still widely beloved in the college basketball world, though, and many will be rooting for him.