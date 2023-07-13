Dick Vitale shares more unfortunate health news

Dick Vitale has had numerous health issues over the past few years, and the longtime ESPN analyst is preparing for another battle with cancer.

Vitale revealed in a statement on social media Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with vocal cord cancer. He said he will undergo six weeks of radiation treatments and has been told the form of cancer has “an extremely high cure rate.”

This is an update on my meeting today with Dr ZEITELS. Though I was disappointed with the pathology report, I plan on winning this battle like I did vs Melanoma & Lymphoma ! pic.twitter.com/pu61XJSm43 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) July 12, 2023

Vitale, 84, said his goal is to be able to call college basketball games when the 2023-24 season tips off.

“I plan to fight like hell to be ready to call games when the college hoops season tips off in the fall,” Vitale wrote. “Dr. Zeitels feels that scenario is entirely possible. … Though I was disappointed with the pathology report, I plan on winning this battle like I did vs. Melanoma & Lymphoma!”

Vitale was diagnosed with melanoma in 2021. He underwent multiple surgeries and was then diagnosed with lymphoma just two months later. Vitale announced in 2022 that he was cancer free, but he still missed significant time due to a separate health issue.

Vitale has been with ESPN since the network launched in 1979.