Dick Vitale shares big news about his health

Dick Vitale announced earlier this year that he had been diagnosed with cancer again, but the legendary broadcaster shared much more positive news on Thursday.

Vitale revealed in a social media post that his latest scans showed he is cancer-free. The 85-year-old shared a video promoting his book, which raises money for pediatric cancer causes, as well as the V Foundation.

“SANTA CLAUS came early as Dr Rick Brown called & said that my PET SCAN at 7 AM came back CLEAN OF CANCER! OMG thanks so much to ALL of YOU for your (prayers) Yes I’m cutting the nets down baby it’s my National Championship,” Vitale wrote on X.

Vitale has had numerous battles with cancer in recent years. He has had to undergo multiple surgeries and various treatments.

Vitale is an ESPN legend who has been with the network since its launch in 1979. The longtime ESPN announcer has not called a college basketball game since 2022, and it is unclear when or if he will call another.

The latest update about his health was welcome news for the sports world and beyond.