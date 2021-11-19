Dick Vitale has very encouraging update in cancer battle

ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale shared some very good news about the progress of his cancer treatment on Thursday.

ESPN announced that Vitale has received clearance from his doctors to call games again, and will begin doing so on Nov. 23. Vitale will be on the call for the matchup between No. 1 Gonzaga and No. 2 UCLA, which is part of the Good Sam Empire Classic.

“My family and I are absolutely jumping with joy,” Vitale said in a statement. “Knowing I’ll be courtside with all my buddies and calling Number 1 versus 2, this is the best medicine I could ask for. To all of you, I simply say ‘thank you from the bottom of my heart’ for your prayers and messages, phone calls and texts.”

The 82-year-old Vitale announced his cancer diagnosis in October. He began a six-month chemotherapy treatment process earlier in November, but his doctors determined it would be safe for him to travel and call games.

Vitale is one of college basketball’s most recognizable voices and his enthusiasm for the game is nothing but genuine. He’s right that this will probably function as great medicine for him as he continues his cancer fight.