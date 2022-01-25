Dick Vitale will miss rest of college basketball season with new health issue

ESPN’s Dick Vitale will miss the rest of the college basketball season due to vocal issues, he announced Monday.

Vitale said he will need surgery to correct Dysplasia and ulcerated lesions on his vocal cords, and will miss the remainder of the season. He added that he is optimistic about making a full recovery and fully intends to return for the start of the 2022-23 college season.

The longtime ESPN personality added that the vocal issues are separate from his battle with cancer, but those treatments are also progressing well.

“As I’ve said before, this issue is separate from the cancer treatments I’ve been going through. I’m happy to report that according to my doctors, my ongoing chemo for Lymphoma continues to progress positively as well,” Vitale wrote.

Vitale made a brief but memorable return to broadcasts early in the season after his initial cancer treatment allowed him to travel, but was sidelined again by the vocal issues. Hopefully he can heal up and be at full strength for next season.