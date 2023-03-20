Drew Timme dropped big F-bomb in live interview after Gonzaga’s win

Neither TCU’s interior defense nor the prospect of being on live television could faze Drew Timme on Sunday night.

The Gonzaga senior center Timme led the way during his team’s Round of 32 game against the Horned Frogs, scoring a game-high 28 points in an 84-81 Bulldogs victory. Timme was a solid 12-for-21 from the floor and even hit on his lone three-point attempt of the evening.

Following the win, Timme was interviewed by Andy Katz live on TBS and dropped a big F-bomb. Speaking on how Gonzaga had made seven straight trips to the Sweet Sixteen prior to this season, Timme said that he told his teammates, “We cannot be the team that f–ks this one up.”

Take a listen (but obviously beware of the curse word).

A backdoor buzzer beater 3 and Drew Timme dropping an F bomb is the perfect way to wrap up the opening weekend of March Madness pic.twitter.com/RZXoPRB3hQ — PropSwap (@PropSwap) March 20, 2023

That F-bomb was all too crisp rolling off Timme’s tongue. He probably didn’t even realize what he had said in the moment.

On top of being the school’s all-time leading scorer, the 22-year-old Timme is Gonzaga’s most experienced player as well as their emotional leader. Now Timme and the Bulldogs will face UCLA in the Sweet Sixteen (a rematch of their legendary Final Four showdown from a couple of years ago).