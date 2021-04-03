Drew Valentine will reportedly be named Loyola Chicago coach

Loyola Chicago wasted no time in replacing Porter Moser as head coach.

According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, the Ramblers agreed in principle to name Loyola assistant Drew Valentine as Moser’s replacement.

Sources: Loyola Chicago has agreed in principle to hire Drew Valentine as its next head basketball coach. Was an assistant under Porter Moser. — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 3, 2021

The elevation of Valentine comes as no real surprise, as he was named the favorite for the job almost immediately after Moser’s departure. He has been an assistant at Loyola for the last four seasons, having previously spent time as a graduate manager at Michigan State, where his brother Denzel starred.

Moser is on his way to a big job for the first time, showing how highly regarded Loyola’s accomplishments have become within college basketball.