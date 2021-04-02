Porter Moser to be named head coach at Oklahoma

After another headline-making season as head coach at Loyola Chicago, Porter Moser is finally making the jump to a bigger job.

As first reported by Joe Henricksen of Chicago’s City/Suburban Hoops Report, Moser is finalizing a deal to take over as head coach at Oklahoma. He will replace Lon Kruger, who announced his retirement a week ago.

It has long felt like a matter of when, not if Moser would land a job like this. His Loyola team was one of the nation’s best in 2020-21, with a season culminating in a second round NCAA Tournament upset of top-seeded Illinois. Moser has also shown that that’s no fluke, having led the Ramblers to a historic Final Four in 2018.

The 52-year-old compiled a 188-140 record at Loyola, where he had coached since 2011.

Moser has reportedly turned down bigger jobs before, knowing he was in a good situation and could wait for the right opportunity to leave Loyola. The Sooners, who have made the March Madness field in seven of the last eight tournaments, clearly represented that opportunity in his mind.