Duke player projectile vomits during game against NC State

Play came to a disgusting halt late in Duke’s Monday matchup against NC State at Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, N.C.

No. 2 Duke led NC State 63-62 with under five minutes left in the ACC clash. Blue Devils star Cooper Flagg drove to the basket and was fouled by Wolfpack senior Dontrez Styles.

Flagg unknowingly did his teammate Khaman Maluach a huge favor. The Duke center was seen vomiting all over the baseline just as Flagg drew the foul.

NC State forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield nearly slipped over the puddle of barf. The referees called a TV timeout as arena staff cleaned up the mess.

Duke came out motivated following the stoppage in play. The Blue Devils outscored the Wolfpack 11-2 post-vomit and ran away with a 74-64 victory.

Duke’s perfect record in conference play appeared to be in danger earlier in the contest. NC State led by as many as 13 points in the first half and remained ahead by four at the break.

Flagg put the team on his back after halftime. The Duke freshman shook off a quiet start to score 23 points over the final 20 minutes. Flagg finished with 28 points on 8/17 shooting to go along with 7 rebounds and 3 assists.