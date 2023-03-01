Duke guard had embarrassing flop against NC State

Duke may have beaten NC State on Tuesday night, but they lost some style points due to a flop.

The game was tied at 17 about 12 minutes into the contest when Duke guard Tyrese Proctor was trying to defend against Terquavion Smith. Smith didn’t like how much contact Proctor was making with him and began to push away his opponent. After being lightly pushed into D.J. Burns Jr., Proctor dropped to the ground as if he had been leveled.

The worst part is Proctor was rewarded for his acting as Smith was called for a technical foul.

Smith was held to just eight points in the game, while Proctor scored 12. The Blue Devils beat the Wolfpack 71-67.

If this were the NBA, Proctor would be set for a fine for his flop.