ESPN sets date for Dick Vitale’s return to booth

Dick Vitale’s return to the airwaves is just around the corner.

ESPN made the announcement on Friday that the legendary college basketball announcer Vitale will be returning to the broadcast booth for them on Jan. 25. Vitale is set to call the ACC matchup between Duke and Wake Forest (featuring projected No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg) alongside play-by-play man Dave O’Brien.

“I am absolutely ecstatic and I can’t believe this is happening after going through five major vocal cord surgeries, 65 radiation treatments and chemotherapy for six months,” Vitale said in the release. “It’s been a very tough journey, but all of the prayers and messages from the beautiful fans have inspired me.

“I can’t thank [chairman] Jimmy Pitaro and all of my ESPN colleagues who I consider my second family enough for the love they showed me through such a tough time,” Vitale added. “I just hope that I can offer the people some basketball insights that can bring even more excitement to the game.”

The 85-year-old Vitale has had numerous battles with cancer over the last several years and has not called a game in nearly two full years (since Apr. 2023). But he announced just over a month ago that he was cancer-free (after being diagnosed with lymph node cancer last summer). Vitale also shared the great news last week that he had been cleared by his doctors to return to broadcasting.

A 41-year veteran in the booth, Vitale’s official return to television later this month is sure to produce another emotional scene.