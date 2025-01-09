Dick Vitale shares big news about his broadcasting future

Dick Vitale is getting more good news this week from his doctors.

The legendary college basketball figure Vitale announced the big news Wednesday that he has been approved to return to broadcasting. Vitale noted that a recent scope of his vocal cords revealed they are cancer-free.

“Just had scope of my vocal cords & I was very emotional with the great report by Dr ZEITELS,” Vitale wrote on X. “He said the vocal cords are cancer free & he feels I can return to my love of being at courtside for @espn.”

The 85-year-old Vitale had fought numerous battles against cancer in recent years but has managed to win all of them. Most recently last month, Vitale announced he was cancer-free after a battle against lymph node cancer.

A 41-year broadcasting veteran for ESPN, Vitale has not called a game since 2022. While Vitale may still be facing an uphill battle to actually get back into the booth, fans will definitely be hoping for another triumphant and emotional return to the airwaves by Vitale.