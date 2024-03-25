Fans appreciated Stan Van Gundy’s attitude during NCAA Tournament

Fans appreciated Stan Van Gundy’s attitude during the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Van Gundy was one of the analysts for CBS’ telecast of the second-round game between Marquette and Colorado, along with Dan Bonner and Kevin Harlan. He was frustrated over some of the reviews, especially on one that involved just some incidental contact.

“Come on! Let’s go! Move on! Let’s play basketball! That’s what we all are here to see today!” Van Gundy said in response to the review.

"Come on! Let's go! Move on! Let's play basketball! That's what we all are here to see today!" – Stan Van Gundy 🏀🎙️🦓 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/feEfzBmOJk — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 24, 2024

Fans appreciated Van Gundy’s stance on the excessive reviews, as well as other matters.

Stan Van Gundy has no patience for these ridiculous reviews. It’s great. Move the game along. — Jay Posner (@JayPosnerSD) March 24, 2024

Stan Van Gundy might actually be the best color analyst on CBS’s roster. He’s well studied, incisive, and completely unafraid to say out loud what everyone is thinking — Rush the Other 26 (@other26hoops) March 24, 2024

Stan Van Gundy absolutely preaching during the telecast about the absurdity of sitting your players the whole half if they get 2 fouls. “It defies logic.” Shocked that coaches still do this, yet it seems to be more the rule than the exception. — Andy Means (@ameansy) March 24, 2024

The 64-year-old Van Gundy last coached in the NBA in 2021. Like his brother Jeff, Stan has become a popular basketball game analyst. The Van Gundy brothers are known for being unafraid to offer their opinions.