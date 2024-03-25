 Skip to main content
Fans appreciated Stan Van Gundy’s attitude during NCAA Tournament

March 24, 2024
by Larry Brown
Stan Van Gundy on the sideline

Jan 30, 2017; Boston, MA, USA; Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy during the second half of the Boston Celtics 113-109 win over the Detroit Pistons at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Fans appreciated Stan Van Gundy’s attitude during the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.

Van Gundy was one of the analysts for CBS’ telecast of the second-round game between Marquette and Colorado, along with Dan Bonner and Kevin Harlan. He was frustrated over some of the reviews, especially on one that involved just some incidental contact.

“Come on! Let’s go! Move on! Let’s play basketball! That’s what we all are here to see today!” Van Gundy said in response to the review.

Fans appreciated Van Gundy’s stance on the excessive reviews, as well as other matters.

The 64-year-old Van Gundy last coached in the NBA in 2021. Like his brother Jeff, Stan has become a popular basketball game analyst. The Van Gundy brothers are known for being unafraid to offer their opinions.

Stan Van Gundy
