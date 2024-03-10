Big fight breaks out during LSU-South Carolina game

A big fight broke out during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s SEC championship game between LSU and South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. resulted in six players being ejected.

The battle between the two teams was testy throughout, and things boiled over during the fourth quarter. South Carolina’s MiLaysia Fulwiley had stolen the ball from LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson and was called for an intentional foul after wrapping up Johnson. Then while heading to the bench, Johnson bumped South Carolina’s Ashlyn Watkins. South Carolina star Kamilla Cardoso then came in and shoved Johnson to the ground.

Cardoso was ejected from the game for her push. Four South Carolina players were ejected in all, which left the Gamecocks with only six players to finish the game. Two LSU players were ejected.

South Carolina won the game 79-72 to finish the regular season 32-0. LSU went 13-3 in SEC play and 28-5 overall.

Cardoso, who is South Carolina’s leading scorer, could be subject to discipline for the Gamecocks’ next game, which would come in the NCAA Tournament.