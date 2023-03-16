Video: Furman star was so confused by Kihei Clark’s mistake

Furman pulled off the first major upset of March Madness on Thursday, and even they could not quite believe how it happened.

The Paladins upset No. 4 Virginia 68-67 on a last-second three by JP Pegues. That came off a turnover by Virginia star Kihei Clark, who made an ill-fated decision to try a Hail Mary-style pass while trapped in the corner while trying to preserve a two-point lead.

Clark, a senior, is Virginia’s best player and one of its most experienced as well, which made the error even more shocking. Furman star Jalen Slawson was hilariously in shock as he headed to the locker room, too.

Jalen Slawson: “He just freaking threw it!” pic.twitter.com/xMLCWtPMjD — Brendan Marks (@BrendanRMarks) March 16, 2023

“He just freaking threw the ball!” Slawson said in disbelief.

You can’t blame Slawson for being so shocked. Clark was responsible for one of the most important passes in Virginia history four years ago. For his career to end like that is a bit of brutal irony.

Furman battled back from 12 points down in the second half to win the game. They got help, but they certainly earned the victory.