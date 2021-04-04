 Skip to main content
Gonzaga gets favorable charge call to send game to overtime

April 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Drew Timme Johnny Juzang charge

Gonzaga benefited from a favorable call in the final seconds of regulation, which helped pave the way for their overtime win against UCLA in the Final Four on Saturday night.

UCLA tied the game at 81 on a pair of Jaime Jaquez free throws with 43 seconds left in regulation. UCLA got a stop after Corey Kispert missed a 3-pointer. The Bruins took the ball the other way for the final shot from Johnny Juzang. However, Juzang was called for a charge after colliding with Drew Timme and never got a chance to win the game for the Bruins.

The charge call resulted in a turnover, and Gonzaga got the ball back with 0.7 seconds left. The game then went to overtime, where Jalen Suggs won it on an amazing shot.

The Bulldogs are headed to the national championship game, where they will face Baylor on Monday night.

