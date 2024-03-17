Fans wonder why Greg Gumbel was missing from CBS Selection Show

Greg Gumbel has been the No. 1 studio host for CBS’ March Madness coverage for nearly three decades, but he was conspicuously missing from Sunday’s Selection Show.

Many fans were left confused when Adam Zucker, typically the host of CBS’ SEC football coverage, anchored the network’s Selection Sunday coverage alongside Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright, and Seth Davis. Zucker opened the show by acknowledging Gumbel’s absence, and explained that the 77-year-old would not be a part of March Madness coverage this year due to a family health issue. Zucker added that Gumbel fully intends to return for the 2025 tournament.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic had reported the news earlier in the week.

CBS/WBD's NCAA men's basketball tournament broadcast assignments usually get announced this week but one small piece of news: Greg Gumbel won't be working the tournament this year as he deals with family health issues. Look for Ernie Johnson to pick up more studio time. — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) March 12, 2024

Many fans have never seen anyone but Gumbel hosting CBS March Madness coverage. He has been an incredibly steady presence, and his no-nonsense attitude will be missed by many viewers.