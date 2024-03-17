 Skip to main content
Fans wonder why Greg Gumbel was missing from CBS Selection Show

March 17, 2024
by Grey Papke
Greg Gumbel holding a microphone

Apr 5, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; CBS announcer Greg Gumbel prior to the national championship game in the Final Four of the 2021 NCAA Tournament between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Baylor Bears at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Greg Gumbel has been the No. 1 studio host for CBS’ March Madness coverage for nearly three decades, but he was conspicuously missing from Sunday’s Selection Show.

Many fans were left confused when Adam Zucker, typically the host of CBS’ SEC football coverage, anchored the network’s Selection Sunday coverage alongside Clark Kellogg, Jay Wright, and Seth Davis. Zucker opened the show by acknowledging Gumbel’s absence, and explained that the 77-year-old would not be a part of March Madness coverage this year due to a family health issue. Zucker added that Gumbel fully intends to return for the 2025 tournament.

Richard Deitsch of The Athletic had reported the news earlier in the week.

Many fans have never seen anyone but Gumbel hosting CBS March Madness coverage. He has been an incredibly steady presence, and his no-nonsense attitude will be missed by many viewers.

