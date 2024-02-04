 Skip to main content
Gus Johnson committed embarrassing mistake during Iowa game

February 3, 2024
by Larry Brown
Gus Johnson committed an embarrassing mistake while calling the Iowa-Maryland women’s basketball game at the Xfinity Center in College Park, Md. on Saturday night.

Johnson was calling the nationally televised game for FOX. About six minutes into the game, Johnson committed his blunder.

Maryland had passed the ball down low to Brinae Alexander, who tried to make a move to the basket. But Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark blocked the shot.

Johnson made his mistake while calling the play.

“Nice look inside, great position. No call on the play, as Brinae Alexander had her sh-t blocked,” Johnson said, using the S-word accidentally. Johnson quickly corrected himself.

“Her shot blocked, excuse me.”

You can see the video:

FOX televised the game hoping for a show from Clark. They got just that, and Johnson was enjoying every minute of it.

