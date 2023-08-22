Ex-Houston Final Four member dies at age 23

A former member of the Houston Cougars’ 2021 Final Four team has died.

Reggie Chaney, who played at Houston for three seasons, died at the age of 23, the Houston Chronicle’s Joseph Duarte reported on Monday.

Sad news to pass along … Former Houston forward Reggie Chaney, a member of the 2021 Final Four team, has passed away. He was 23. Chaney began his career at Arkansas. No details available at this time.#RIP pic.twitter.com/zIZse56Hzh — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) August 21, 2023

Chaney began his college career at Arkansas, where he played two seasons. He then spent the next three seasons with the Cougars.

In his first year at Houston, the team made the Final Four and lost to eventual champion Baylor 78-59. The Cougars won over 30 games each of the next two seasons. Chaney was named the Conference USA Sixth Man of the Year last season.

Over his college career, Chaney averaged 4.0 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in 167 contests. He made 33 starts, most of which came with Houston.

Chaney was set to begin his professional career with a team in Greece next week.

This is so, so sad. Gone way too soon. Former Houston player Reggie Chaney has passed away at just 23. Awful news. Was set to leave next week for Greece on his first pro deal. https://t.co/lpbsA1b0xz — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) August 22, 2023

In October 2022, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson spoke glowingly about Chaney, lauding the Cougars player for being so selfless and making so many “winning plays.”

After practice today, Kelvin Sampson was asked about Reggie Chaney @reggie_chaney. He spoke to that question…and so much more. pic.twitter.com/LpnSg0pwov — GoCoogs.com (@gocoogs1) October 28, 2022

Here is one of those winning plays — a sweet highlight of Chaney getting a block during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament:

RIP Reggie Chaney ❤️pic.twitter.com/a59nYJbwsy — CBB Content (@CBBcontent) August 21, 2023

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman also shared his condolences.

The Razorback men’s basketball family is devastated to hear of the loss of Reggie Chaney. He was a relentless worker and loved by his teammates. His family is in our thoughts and prayers. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/p3E33QhFBC — Eric Musselman (@EricPMusselman) August 22, 2023

Here was Chaney on Senior Night: