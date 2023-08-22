 Skip to main content
Ex-Houston Final Four member dies at age 23

August 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Reggie Chaney holding a towel

Mar 18, 2022; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Houston Cougars forward Reggie Chaney (32) celebrates after defeating the UAB Blazers 82-68 during the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at PPG Paints Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

A former member of the Houston Cougars’ 2021 Final Four team has died.

Reggie Chaney, who played at Houston for three seasons, died at the age of 23, the Houston Chronicle’s Joseph Duarte reported on Monday.

Chaney began his college career at Arkansas, where he played two seasons. He then spent the next three seasons with the Cougars.

In his first year at Houston, the team made the Final Four and lost to eventual champion Baylor 78-59. The Cougars won over 30 games each of the next two seasons. Chaney was named the Conference USA Sixth Man of the Year last season.

Over his college career, Chaney averaged 4.0 points and 1.7 rebounds per game in 167 contests. He made 33 starts, most of which came with Houston.

Chaney was set to begin his professional career with a team in Greece next week.

In October 2022, Houston coach Kelvin Sampson spoke glowingly about Chaney, lauding the Cougars player for being so selfless and making so many “winning plays.”

Here is one of those winning plays — a sweet highlight of Chaney getting a block during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament:

Arkansas coach Eric Musselman also shared his condolences.

Here was Chaney on Senior Night:

Reggie Chaney
