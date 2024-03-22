Report reveals how much Caitlin Clark is earning in NIL money

Caitlin Clark is perhaps the biggest star in women’s college basketball history, and now we have a better idea of how much NIL money she is pulling in.

A feature this week by ESPN’s Wright Thompson made a notable revelation about the Iowa superstar Clark. The feature revealed that Clark is making seven figures in NIL money, noting her deals with Bose, Nike, and State Farm. She also has Iowa grocery store chain Hy-Vee, another of Clark’s corporate partners, sometimes fund her private security at public events.

Thompson’s in-depth feature on Clark is worth reading in its entirety. You can do so here.

The senior guard Clark, 22, was previously estimated by On3 to be earning around $910,000 in NIL money. On3 has updated their rankings ahead of the NCAA women’s tournament however and now has Clark listed at an estimated $3.1 million in NIL earnings. That is behind only Bronny James ($4.9 million in estimated earnings), Shedeur Sanders ($4.7 million), and Livvy Dunne ($3.6 million).

While those figures are just estimates, the ESPN feature on Clark makes clear that she is earning at least $1 million in NIL money. That is a fitting benchmark for Clark, who continues to wow every single time she steps on the court (including recently becoming Division I’s all-time leading women’s scorer in poetic fashion).