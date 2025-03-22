McNeese student manager Amir Khan already has a new job lined up

The McNeese State Cowboys may have been eliminated from the NCAA Tournament on Saturday, but things are still looking up for viral student manager Amir Khan.

The man known as “Aura” watched as McNeese State was eliminated in the second round in a 76-62 loss to Purdue in Providence on Saturday. However, his future is clearly bright.

Kahn is expected to follow McNeese State coach Will Wade to NC State next season, according to Matt Norlander of CBS Sports. While Khan’s specific role is yet to be defined, he will work in some capacity as a graduate manager.

Khan told CBS Sports he would “definitely” like to be a graduate assistant for a college basketball team once he graduates. He has also already spoken to former NC State basketball star DJ Burns, who had his own brush with viral fame during last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Wade has already agreed to join NC State as the school’s new head coach. He had been open about his interest in the job throughout McNeese State’s tournament run.

No matter what path Khan follows next, he is already a success. He went viral for a whole host of reasons even before his school’s first-round upset, and has accumulated a whole host of six-figure NIL deals. It sounds like he will not have to worry about employment for next year, too.