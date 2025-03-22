Purdue head coach gets back at Dan Hurley after Sweet 16 berth

Purdue and UConn are once again on opposite sides of the bracket this year, but that isn’t stopping Matt Painter from getting his revenge of sorts on Dan Hurley.

The Boilermakers officially advanced to the Sweet Sixteen on Saturday with a 76-62 victory over McNeese State in the Round of 32. For Purdue, it is now their sixth trip to the Sweet Sixteen in just the last decade alone (including the postseason-less 2019-20 season).

During his postgame press conference, the Purdue head coach Painter was asked by a reporter if he wanted to throw around a frisbee (which the reporter had brought to the media room).

“Is this postgame tradition?” replied Painter. “Well hell yeah, I wanna do it now!”

The two then took turns tossing the frisbee back and forth. Here is the fantastic video.

Matt Painter partakes in a little postgame frisbee 😂@BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/EC0pODKyLq — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 22, 2025

You may recall that Purdue made it all the way to the national championship game last season but got blown out 75-60 by UConn and their head coach Hurley. After UConn’s victory, Hurley, with the championship trophy in tow, played frisbee with a reporter in the press room.

Dan Hurley is playing frisbee in the press conference room after winning the natty 😭 pic.twitter.com/1OY5hV2b3u — UConn on SNY (@SNYUConn) April 9, 2024

Out in the Midwest region, Purdue is now set to face the winner of No. 1 seed Houston and No. 8 Gonzaga. Meanwhile, UConn is still very much alive in the West region, and Hurley continues to puff out his chest. But with the Huskies facing No. 1 seed Florida in the Round of 32 on Sunday, there may only be one frisbee-thrower left standing before long.