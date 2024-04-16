Indiana lands most sought-after player in transfer portal

Indiana has landed the most coveted player available in the transfer portal.

The Hoosiers have landed a commitment from big man Oumar Ballo. Ballo announced via social media Tuesday that he will be transferring from Arizona to IU.

Ballo’s commitment to Indiana comes just over a week after he announced he would be entering the transfer portal. Ballo will be a graduate student and has one final year of college eligibility.

Indiana will be the 7-foot center’s third school. Ballo began his career at Gonzaga and spent two years there, including a redshirt freshman season. He then spent the last three seasons at Arizona.

Last season, Ballo averaged 12.9 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game.

Ballo’s asking price from teams reportedly was $1.2 million.

Was told by multiple coaches that the asking price for Ballo was $1.2 million. https://t.co/l2IWIIotiT — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) April 16, 2024

Jeff Goodman said he doesn’t think Ballo received that much money from Indiana, but it’s clear the Hoosiers stepped it up to land the center.