Michigan makes big decision on Dusty May amid Indiana speculation

Dusty May replacing Mike Woodson as head coach of the Indiana Hoosier appeared like a given but as they say, expectations can be deceiving.

On Friday night, May agreed to a multiyear contract to remain head coach at Michigan, effectively removing him from consideration at Indiana.

“I am excited to announce that Dusty and I have agreed to a new multi-year contract,” Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel. “His commitment to this University and the success of the men’s basketball program has far exceeded our expectations and makes us all excited for what the future holds.

Feb 16, 2025; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May reacts to a call during the first half against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

“I look forward to Dusty, Anna, and his family remaining a part of the fabric of this University and community for many years to come.”

Despite their 75-62 loss to Michigan State on Friday night, the No. 12-ranked Wolverines are second in the Big Ten Conference, now just a half-game out.

“I am grateful to Warde, U-M President Santa Ono, and all the members of the Board of Regents for the trust and support they have given me as the head coach,” May said. “My goal is to bring continued success to this historic program. We cannot reach that goal without the hard work that my staff and players put into this program.

“We have built a solid foundation; however, there is much more work to be done. I look forward to those challenges and what the future holds for me and my family in Ann Arbor.”

May was hired as head coach last March after spending six years leading Florida Atlantic. Before that, he served as an assistant for multiple schools, including Florida, Louisiana Tech, and UAB.

Michigan is 20-6 overall and 12-3 in conference play. Their Fright night defeat snapped a six-game winning streak.