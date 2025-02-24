Video shows terrifying incident with college basketball team bus

A college basketball team dealt with a frightening incident while traveling back home from a road game on Sunday.

A bus carrying the IU Indianapolis men’s basketball team back home from Kentucky burst into flames on Sunday following a mechanical issue. The incident occurred after IU Indy’s 71-67 loss to Northern Kentucky at Truist Arena in Highland Heights.

A video that was shared with WLWT showed the bus engulfed in flames on the side of the freeway.

NEW VIDEO: A WLWT view has shared new video of the IU Indy bus that caught fire while returning from a game at Northern Kentucky University on Sunday. Thankfully, no one was injured. https://t.co/E7Zc054mOz pic.twitter.com/3X616THQpX — WLWT (@WLWT) February 24, 2025

Several photos also surfaced on social media that showed the aftermath and damage from the fire.

#BREAKING: A bus carrying the IU Indy men’s basketball team caught fire earlier tonight near Kent, Indiana.



The team says everyone evacuated and there were no injuries.



Photo credit: Amber Pickett@WISHNews8 #Indianapolis #IUINDY pic.twitter.com/9YfCTfYRmQ — Kyla Russell (@KylaBRussell) February 24, 2025

Fortunately, no one was injured. IU Indy head coach Paul Corsaro told college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman that everyone safely got off the bus before it burst into flames. Corsaro said the bus pulled over because of a mechanical issue. A fire then started in the back of the bus, but everyone exited without being harmed.

Most players and coaches did not have a chance to gather their personal belongings.

“The most important thing is that everyone was safe,” Corsaro told Goodman. “Things can be replaced. People can’t.”

Just got off the phone with IU Indy head coach Paul Corsaro – and thankfully no one on the bus was hurt. The team was driving back to Indy after its game against Northern Kentucky, and there was a mechanical issue. The bus pulled over on the side of the road, the driver and one… https://t.co/wU9F4g5kNN — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 24, 2025

Jaguars players were picked up by another bus and eventually made it safely back to Indianapolis.

IU Indy fell to 9-20 with the loss to Northern Kentucky. They have two games remaining in their regular season before the Horizon League Tournament.