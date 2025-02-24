Video shows terrifying incident with college basketball team bus

A college basketball team dealt with a frightening incident while traveling back home from a road game on Sunday.
A bus carrying the IU Indianapolis men’s basketball team back home from Kentucky burst into flames on Sunday following a mechanical issue. The incident occurred after IU Indy’s 71-67 loss to Northern Kentucky at Truist Arena in Highland Heights.
A video that was shared with WLWT showed the bus engulfed in flames on the side of the freeway.
Several photos also surfaced on social media that showed the aftermath and damage from the fire.
Fortunately, no one was injured. IU Indy head coach Paul Corsaro told college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman that everyone safely got off the bus before it burst into flames. Corsaro said the bus pulled over because of a mechanical issue. A fire then started in the back of the bus, but everyone exited without being harmed.
Most players and coaches did not have a chance to gather their personal belongings.
“The most important thing is that everyone was safe,” Corsaro told Goodman. “Things can be replaced. People can’t.”
Jaguars players were picked up by another bus and eventually made it safely back to Indianapolis.
IU Indy fell to 9-20 with the loss to Northern Kentucky. They have two games remaining in their regular season before the Horizon League Tournament.