Jason Sudeikis does the Caitlin Clark move during big win over LSU

April 1, 2024
by Larry Brown
Jason Sudeikis waves his hand

Jason Sudeikis was enjoying himself during Iowa’s Elite Eight game against LSU at MVP Arena in Albany, N.Y. on Monday night.

Sudeikis, a famous actor, is a big college basketball fan and has attended some of Iowa’s games this season. Sudeikis was shown on TV by ESPN during Monday’s game doing Caitlin Clark’s move. The move is Clark copying John Cena’s “you can’t see me” face wave.

Sudeikis did his hand wave after the Hawkeyes made a layup to increase their lead to 84-72 with just over two minutes left.

Iowa fans appreciated having Sudeikis on their side.

The win by Iowa sends the Hawkeyes back to the Final Four for the second straight year. They also avenged their defeat to LSU in last year’s championship game.

