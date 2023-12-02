Jason Sudeikis broke out the Ted Lasso dance at Iowa game

Jason Sudeikis is all over the college basketball scene, and he brought his dance moves with him.

Sudeikis on Friday attended the Kansas-UConn men’s game and was sitting next to WNBA and UConn legend Sue Bird.

Jason Sudeikis and Sue Bird are in the house for No. 4 UConn vs. No. 5 Kansas 😎 pic.twitter.com/YsXCkwPhoN — ESPN (@espn) December 2, 2023

Sudeikis is from Kansas while Bird played at UConn, which helps explain their appearance at the game.

While the two were in Lawrence, they figured they would make the short trip to Iowa City to watch Saturday’s women’s game between Iowa and Bowling Green.

While at the game, Sudeikis was shown on the big screen inside the arena. The famous actor got up from his courtside seat and gave the fans what they want — he broke out the Ted Lasso dance (or a version of the What Up With That dance).

Here’s the dance Sudeikis did while portraying Lasso on the Apple TV show.