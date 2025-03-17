Jay Bilas catches heat for his controversial take on UNC making NCAA Tournament

Jay Bilas angered some fans with his stance on North Carolina making this year’s NCAA Tournament.

On Sunday, the NCAA Tournament’s selection committee announced the seedings for both men’s and women’s basketball. The North Carolina men’s team was awarded the final spot in March Madness. The Tar Heels edged out No. 69 West Virginia, making the latter the first team excluded from the tournament.

The decision to leave West Virginia out in favor of UNC sparked outrage among fans on social media. The Mountaineers went 6-10 against Quad 1 opponents, compared to North Carolina’s paltry 1-12 facing similar competition.

Bilas and Jay Williams both appeared on ESPN’s Selection Sunday show. Williams slammed the decision to include UNC, which Bilas felt was not even worth a discussion.

Williams: “I don’t know how [UNC] made the tournament and West Virginia didn’t make the tournament.”

Bilas: “I’m not as worked up about the end of the line this year as I have been in past years. We spend too much time talking about the 30th-best team in the country or 35th-best team in the country.”

Several fans on X were unhappy with how dismissive Bilas was about the North Carolina-West Virginia controversy.

It’s worth noting that both Williams and Bilas are Duke alums. The inclusion of North Carolina also seemed more dubious to some given that North Carolina’s athletic director is the head of the NCAA Tournament selection committee.

It’s hard to blame fans for being upset with Bilas. The most beloved narratives from March Madness are often the ones centered on the tournament’s Cinderella squads. While top seeds like Duke and Auburn are the clear favorites to win it all, the so-called “30th-best team or 35th-best team” could easily be March Madness’ most compelling story.

