‘Jeopardy James’ sends good tweet about NCAA Tournament

Former “Jeopardy!” star James Holzhauer sent a good tweet on Monday from a quirky observation he made about the NCAA Tournament.

Holzhauer, a noted sports fan and sports betting expert, pointed out Monday the same thing we did about conference strengths. Only he put things in much more humorous terms.

Holzhauer noted that teams that correctly count the number of teams in their conference were undefeated in the NCAA Tournament, while conferences that count incorrectly were struggling.

Conferences whose names correctly count their number of teams are 8-0. Those that don’t are 13-13 with a forfeit. — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) March 22, 2021

Holzhauer was talking about the Pac-12, which is now 9-1 following Colorado’s loss (after Holzhauer’s tweet).

The conferences that don’t count correctly are the Atlantic 10 (14 teams), Big 12 (ten teams) and Big Ten (14 teams). Those conferences only put two teams in the Sweet 16, while the Atlantic 10 went 0-1 (VCU forfeited its game due to COVID).

If the Pac-12 stuck to its Pac-10 teams prior to expansion, they would still be undefeated, James.